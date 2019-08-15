Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Miranda Lambert has been dropping singles all summer — “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” “Locomotive,” and “Mess With My Head” — and today she’s officially announcing her new album, Wildcard, her seventh album overall and her first since 2016’s The Weight Of These Wings.

Today, she’s sharing a new track called “Bluebird,” an impeccably crafted bit of breeze about resilience and keeping on. “If the house just keeps winning/ I got a wildcard up my sleeve,” she sings on it. “And if love keeps giving me lemons/ Just mix some in my drink.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “White Trash”

02 “Mess With My Head”

03 “It All Comes Out In The Wash”

04 “Settling Down”

05 “Holy Water”

06 “Way Too Pretty For Prison” (Feat. Maren Morris)

07 “Locomotive”

08 “Bluebird”

09 “How Dare You Love”

10 “Fire Escape”

11 “Pretty Bitchin'”

12 “Tequila Does”

13 “Track Record”

14 “Dark Bars”

Wildcard is out 11/1 via Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville.