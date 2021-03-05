Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Last week, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they had teamed up for a collaborative album under the name Silk Sonic. It’s called An Evening With Silk Sonic and will be out later this year. Today, they’re releasing the first single from the project, “Leave The Door Open.” It was produced by Mars and D’Mile and co-written by Mars, Anderson, D’Mile, and Brody Brown.

Bootsy Collins is the one who apparently coined the Silk Sonic name and he appears on the album as its “special guest host.” In addition to “Leave The Door Open,” Mars and .Paak are releasing a special intro track that features Collins.

Check out “Leave The Door Open” below.