Watch Caroline Polachek Cover The Corrs’ “Breathless” On Corden

New Music March 5, 2021 9:30 AM By Chris DeVille

Caroline Polachek released her cover of the Corrs’ 2000 hit “Breathless” last December. It’s part of Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, a set of remixes and bonus tracks from Polachek’s solo debut album Pang. Last night, the former Chairlift singer sang “Breathless” on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing on a highly stylized sound stage that seems to exist within the larger Pang aesthetic. Check out the performance below.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16.

