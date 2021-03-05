Not even two months ago, the UK punk band known as the Chisel released Come See Me / Not The Only One, a fired-up and exciting three-song EP that draws on the rich British traditions of oi! and street-punk. The Chisel share plenty in common musically with Chubby And The Gang, the great 2020 saviors of those old UK punk sounds, and Gang frontman Chubby Charles plays guitar in the Chisel. But where Chubby And The Gang draw on pub-rock and power-pop and even ’70s glam, the Chisel are more righteously angry and more steadfastly punk. Both bands absolutely fucking rule.

The Chisel took a commendably brief time in following up Come See Me / Not The Only One. Today, they’ve come out with another fired-up three song EP called Enough Said. The new 7″ has two originals, “Enough Said” and “What I See,” and one cover of “Harry May,” the anthemic 1981 debut single from UK oi! greats the Business. The whole thing is over in six minutes.

On Enough Said, the Chisel have beefed their sound up a bit, bringing more melody and adding piano to the mix. Producer Jonah Falco says that the Chisel used the same piano, in fact, that the 4-Skins used on their 1982 song “Plastic Gangsters.” (Falco’s band Fucked Up, incidentally, just released a 26-minute monster of a track today.) The piano takes away absolutely nothing from this band’s furious shout-along energy. Check out the EP today.

The self-released Enough Said EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. What’s going on with that cover art? Are they supposed to be McDonald’s hash browns? Is that a cultural thing?