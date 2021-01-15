Stream The New EP From UK Punk Ragers The Chisel

At the beginning of 2020, the London band Chubby And The Gang came out with Speed Kills, an absurdly great debut album that mashed pub rock, hardcore, street punk, and power pop into one deliriously fun whole. A lot of stupid fucking things have already happened in 2021, but now, two weeks into the year, we get to kick things off with a new record that hammers some of those same pleasure centers.

The Chisel are a band whose members come from a bunch of different UK towns — Blackpool, Croydon, Acton, Chingford, Guildford — and who make a huge, stompy, singalong-heavy form of punk rock. (Ted Leo used to lead a similarly named punk band, but that was just Chisel. We’re talking about the Chisel here.) On their massively satisfying three-song new EP Come See Me / Not The Only One, the Chisel don’t draw on quite as many genres as Chubby And The Gang did, but they really hit that point where beery oi! singalongs and hardcore punk catharsis join forces.

Fucked Up drummer and Speed Kills producer Jonah Falco recorded the Chisel’s EP, and it absolutely fucking rules. Stream it below.

<a href="https://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/come-see-me-not-the-only-one-ep">Come See Me / Not The Only One EP by The Chisel</a>

The Come See Me / Not The Only One EP is out now on Beach Impediment Records/La Vida Es Un Musos Discos/Black Hole.