Stream Thirdface’s Brutal Debut Album Do It With A Smile

New Music March 5, 2021 3:11 PM By Tom Breihan

Thirdface are a noisy, nerve-jangling young hardcore band from Nashville. They play a sort of freeform version of hardcore — off-kilter time-signatures, seesawing riffs, no straight-up mosh-part breakdowns. Sometimes, there’s a broody postpunk thing to their music. Sometimes, there’s a bracing noise-rock element. But Thirdface never come off like they’re explicitly trying to fuck around with hardcore as a form. They just sound like four overwhelmingly pissed-off people who have figured out that this wild, careening approach is the best way to properly convey how pissed off they are.

Today, Thirdface came out with their debut album Do It With A Smile, and it rips. The band recorded the LP in a free-standing garage that doubles as a living space for some of the members of the band. Drummer Shelby Poole, who’s also a member of the metal band Yautja, produced the album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Villains!” and “No Requiem For The Wicked.” The band also shared a track called “Buck” earlier this week, and I thought about posting it, but then I was like, “Damn, how am I going to write a whole post about a 35-second song?” Anyway, you can stream the full album below.

Do It With A Smile is out now on Exploding In Sound.

