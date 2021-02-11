Thirdface – “No Requiem For The Wicked”

Next month, the Nashville hardcore band Thirdface will release their debut album Do It With A Smile. First single “Villains!” was an off-kilter ripper inspired by Fist Of The North Star, and it promised great things. Today, the band has shared another new track called “No Requiem For The Wicked,” and it’s another reason to get excited about this album.

“No Requiem For The Wicked” is a minute and a half long, and it goes from ominous, controlled riffage into wild sprint and then back again. Singer Kathryn Edwards has a great convulsive scream, and she really gives it a workout on this one: “Your demise feels so good! You take and take and take! You earned this!” Talking to Consequence Of Sound, Edwards says:

This is my song trying to pick a fight with all those grifters out there who do nothing but take from their communities without giving anything in return. Climbing on the necks of others to get to the top. We all know at least one. We see them. This one touches on us all throwing those people down to the dust to be forgotten where they belong. You Earned This, indeed.

Check it out below:

Do It With A Smile is out 3/5 on Exploding In Sound.