Life Is Beautiful 2021 Lineup

Just last week, the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful announced that they would be proceeding with their 2021 festival in September after taking off last year for the pandemic (naturally). And today they’ve revealed the 2021 lineup, which is headlined by Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala and will also feature performances from Haim, A$AP Rocky, Brittany Howard, Young Thug, St. Vincent, Jamila Woods, J.I.D., Purity Ring, White Reaper, and more.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 3/12. Life Is Beautiful 2021 is scheduled to take place from 9/17-19. The festival has not laid out specific COVID-19 protocols, though on the official website they say that information about “what may be required beyond a ticket to enter festival” (i.e., a vaccination record) will be provided closer to the date. They also note that refunds will be available if the event is postponed or cancelled.

https://twitter.com/lifeisbeautiful/status/1369709666188529670