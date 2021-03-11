Leon Vynehall – “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been”

British electronic producer Leon Vynehall is about to follow up 2018’s stunning classical- and ambient-infused concept album Nothing Is Still with a new LP called Rare, Forever. Early songs “Mothra” and “Ecce! Ego!” seemed to represent a synthesis of his experimental composition tendencies and his more straightforward house work. And today he’s sharing another new one, “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been,” a noisily clattering track with a strong emphasis on rhythm.

“Over and over in a snake’s life it will molt and shed it’s old, outgrown skin,” Vynehall says in a statement. “It does not grow with the size of the snake itself, and soon hinders its advancement, leaving the skin behind like a memory. An artefact of where it once was. I believe good artists do this too. It’s what I try to do with every record.” Listen to “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been” below.

Rare, Forever is out 4/30 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.