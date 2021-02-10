Leon Vynehall – “Mothra” & “Ecce! Ego!”

British electronic producer Leon Vynehall impressed a whole lot of people with his 2018 LP Nothing Is Still, a lovely concept album about his grandparents’ emigration to New York in the 1960s that blended his signature house music style with ambient and classical. Today, Vynehall is announcing its follow-up, Rare, Forever, and sharing two new songs from it.

The first song, “Mothra,” slowly blooms from from an amorphous synthscape into a skittering club banger. “‘Mothra’ is the euphoric unfurling of ‘something,” Vynehall explains in a statement. “Muted notes fluttering free before returning to the cascade we arrived from, only now with purpose.”

The second track is “Ecce! Ego!,” which translates from Latin as “Behold! Me!” “A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought,” Vynehall says. “It starts off where Nothing Is Still left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as ‘Envelopes (Chapter VI)”s fucked up cousin.”

Listen to both tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ecce! Ego!”

02 “In>Pin”

03 “Mothra”

04 “Alichea Vella Amor”

05 “Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been”

06 “Worm (& Closer & Closer)”

07 “An Exhale”

08 “Dumbo”

09 “Farewell! Magnus Gabbro”

10 “All I See Is You, Velvet Brown”

Rare, Forever is out 4/30 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.