In the past few years, a whole lot of bands from the hardcore world have been channeling the sound and spirit of ’80s and ’90s thrash metal. Right now, the best of those bands might be Enforced, from Richmond, who rip with speed and muscle and urgency. Today, Enforced have come out with their new album Kill Grid. It’s not the band’s first album, but it’s their first album-album. (The band’s 2019 LP At The Walls was great, but it was almost entirely made up of re-recorded songs from previous releases.)

Kill Grid hangs together cohesively, and it sounds colossal and furious. The band plays fast, and they’ve got riffs for days. They’re not afraid of the way the best thrash can just bite, and their guitars sometimes have that little high-pitched squeal that would be death in the hands of a less skilled band. But Enforced also have the barreling head-down bluster of hardcore, and that really comes through in Knox Colby’s bellowed vocals.

We’ve already posted the early singles “Hemorrhage,” “Malignance,” and “Curtain Fire,” and all of them are great. The whole album goes ridiculously hard. Below, stream Kill Grid, and check out director J.D. Burrow‘s extremely sick video for the album track “UXO,” in which Mutually Assured Destruction’s Ace Stallings plays some kind of evil futuristic general.

Kill Grid is out now on Century Media.