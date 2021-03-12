Watch Phoebe Bridgers Talk Pandemic-Era Fame, Grammy Nominations, & John Prine On Seth Meyers

News March 12, 2021 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Talk Pandemic-Era Fame, Grammy Nominations, & John Prine On Seth Meyers

News March 12, 2021 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan

In the past year, Phoebe Bridgers has been on every late-night talk show in America at least once, and usually more than once. In September, for instance, Bridgers did a very cool cinematic single-take performance of “I Know The End” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. This weekend, Bridgers is up for four Grammys, and she’s definitely one of the big stories going into the show. So she’s still on the late-night circuit! Last night, Bridgers returned to Seth Meyers’ show — this time for an interview, not a performance. (She’s probably run out of Punisher songs to perform at this point anyway.)

Bridgers has been inescapable all year, and there’s a reason for that. She’s a great songwriter and a charming interview, and she’s managed to become a public figure without being a weirdo about it. Last night, for example, Meyers asked Bridgers a question about how Punisher, recorded before the pandemic, turned out to be “the perfect album for a very hard time.” Bridgers had a good response: “I feel like I’m always having a hard time. I’m terrified of everything, always think the world’s going to end. So I think maybe even if I released my first record right around now, people might think it was about COVID.” Probably true!

Bridgers also talked about how weird it is to be hitting a career pinnacle at a time when everyone is stuck at home. She said nice things about her fellow nominees in the Best Rock Performance category are women, and how she’d probably end up seeing them all out at festival backstage areas in a normal year. And she talked about John Prine. Meyers is a Prine fan, and Bridgers just released her cover of “Summer’s End,” a song she’s played a few times since Prine died last year. Talking to Meyers, Bridgers said that Prine “represents, kind of, the pinnacle of American music to me.” Watch the interview below.

Punisher is out now on Dead Oceans.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    11 hours ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest