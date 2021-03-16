In 2017, Michelle Zauner’s great indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast included a song called “Jimmy Fallon Big!” on their album Soft Sounds From Another Planet. At the time, Zauner explained the song to NPR:

I wrote this song about the bass player of Little Big League. He’d been offered a better touring gig, and so he sat me down at my kitchen table and told me he had to quit the band because this other band were going to be “Jimmy Fallon big.” At the time, it felt like losing a brother, and there was this shame, feeling like I was never going to get there myself. Funny enough, he now plays bass in Japanese Breakfast! Now we just need to play Jimmy Fallon and the cycle will be complete!

Last night, Japanese Breakfast played Jimmy Fallon, and they played “Jimmy Fallon Big!” on Jimmy Fallon. The cycle is now complete.

Japanese Breakfast just announced the impending arrival of the new album Jubilee, and they also dropped the fizzy lead single “Be Sweet.” On last night’s Tonight Show, Zauner and her band performed “Be Sweet.” Zauner has always had a great visual imagination; she’s directed videos for her band and others. She put that to work on last night’s performance, taping it at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust and presenting it as one unbroken camera shot. There were guest musicians, like Ava Luna/Dirty Projectors member Felicia Douglass and Gabby’s World’s Gabrielle Smith, plus Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice reprised her role from the “Be Sweet” music video. It’s a great moment for an artist who’s clearly been envisioning this moment for a long time.

On the show, Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought also had a conversation about “Jimmy Fallon Big!” and the story behind the title. And as an internet bonus, Japanese Breakfast also played “Jimmy Fallon Big!” Check out both performances, as well as the Jimmy Fallon “Jimmy Fallon Big!” bit, below.

Jubilee is out 6/4 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.