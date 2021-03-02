Japanese Breakfast – “Be Sweet”

Michelle Zauner’s been busy. Following the quick one-two of Psychopomp in 2016 and Soft Sounds From Another Planet in 2017, it’s been a while since Zauner’s released new Japanese Breakfast music. But along the way she also started a new band called Bumper and wrote a memoir called Crying In H Mart, which is coming out in April. For a while now she’s also been teasing new J Brekkie music, and today it’s official: Her third album under the moniker is called Jubilee, and it’s out in June.

It sounds like we might be in for quite a different version of Japanese Breakfast this time around. While the project’s first two albums catalogued Zauner watching her mother struggle with cancer, and then her grief after losing her, Jubilee is true to its title. This one is about seizing joy. Zauner also studied up on music a bit in the interim, taking some theory courses and digging into piano more. “I’ve never wanted to rest on any laurels,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Along with the announcement, Zauner has shared a new song called “Be Sweet.” “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy,” she explained of the song. “For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one. I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I’ve been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

The music video, which Zauner directed herself, co-stars Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Paprika”

02 “Be Sweet”

03 “Kokomo, IN”

04 “Slide Tackle”

05 “Posing In Bondage”

06 “Sit”

07 “Savage Good Boy”

08 “In Hell”

09 “Tactics”

10 “Posing For Cars”

Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.