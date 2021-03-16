Fog Lake – “Dakota”

Three weeks ago Aaron Powell announced his latest Fog Lake album with “Jitterbug,” its lead single. Today we get to hear another track from the forthcoming Tragedy Reel. “Dakota” maintains the prior song’s trembling, dreamlike indie-pop vibe. This one leans into the “reel” part of the album title, with some traditional folksy vibes courtesy of a banjo under the keyboard hum and strings from Molly Germer of Alex G/Whitney/Tomberlin fame.

In a press release, Powell writes,

The song evokes an American landscape, alluding to my experiences constantly moving back and forth from the city to my hometown on the island of Newfoundland. I had clashing feelings of homesickness and the never-ending battle between wanting to stay and try to make things work or begin again somewhere else.

Listen below.

Tragedy Reel is out 4/23 via Orchid Tapes.