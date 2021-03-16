Mick Jenkins – “Designer Frames” (Prod. Kaytranada)

Two nights ago, Kaytranada won two Grammy awards, his first ever. The Montreal producer took home Best Dance Recording for his Kali Uchis collab “10%,” and he also, incredibly, became the first Black artist ever to win Best Dance/Electronic Album. Kaytranada won that one for the 2019 LP Bubba, which features a whole lot of collaborators, including the Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. Today, Kaytranada’s got another new track with Jenkins.

Mick Jenkins and Kaytranada have been making music together for years, and Kaytranda’s bubbling organic production always brings out the best in Jenkins. (“Rain“? Great song! Seven years old now!) Last night, Jenkins posted a new Kaytranada-produced track called “Designer Frames” on SoundCloud, offering congratulations to Kaytranada and promising that a new album would be on the way soon.

Kaytranada’s “Designer Frames” beat is a cool percolating syncopated thing that reminds of a Afrobeat; it’s pretty far removed from the sort of things that most dance producers make when they team up with rappers. Jenkins rides the track with an easy authority. These two know how to work together. Check the song out below.