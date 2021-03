Kaytranada has won his first Grammy awards for Best Dance/Electronic album for Bubba and Best Dance Recording for “10%,” a song from that album which features Kali Uchis. The Canadian musician is also up for Best New Artist, which will be revealed during the Grammys telecast tonight.

Bubba is Kaytranada’s second studio album following 2016’s 99.9%.

Here are his acceptance speeches: