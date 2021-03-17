Hear 4AD Classics Covered By Tune-Yards, Helado Negro, Bing And Ruth, & More

New Music March 17, 2021 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Last week, 4AD announced a new compilation to celebrate their 40th anniversary in which 18 artists currently on their roster cover songs from the 4AD catalog. The comp, which is called Bills & Aches & Blues, is being rolled out a handful of songs at a time. Last week, we heard from the Breeders, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, Tkay Maidza, and Maria Somerville, and this week’s crop of artists include Tune-Yards, Helado Negro, Bing And Ruth, and more.

More specifically: Tune-Yards covers the Breeders’ Last Splash standout “Cannonball,” the New York-based artist Spencer. covers Grimes’ “Genesis,” Helado Negro takes on Deerhunter’s Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? track “Futurism,” Efterklang covers Piano Magic’s “Postal,” and Bing And Ruth tackle Pixies’ “Gigantic.”

Check them all out below.

The full Bills & Aches & Blues will be out digitally on 4/2. Physical editions will be out later this year — pre-order those here. Next week’s round includes Future Islands, Jenny Hval, Dry Cleaning, and Bradford Cox.

