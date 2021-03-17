Mykki Blanco – “Free Ride”

The charismatic art-rap expressionist Mykki Blanco has been making music for about a decade now, and we last heard from them when they released the Devendra Banhart collab “You Will Find It” last year. Yesterday, Blanco came out with an ebullient dance-rap jam called “Free Ride.”

Blanco recorded their vocals for “Free Ride” the spring of 2018, but it didn’t get finished until last year. Producers FaltyDL and Hudson Mohawke both worked on the track, and it’s got a percolating house beat that meshes beautifully with Blanco’s sly flow and their emotionally cathartic singing. The video, from director Hannah Rosslein, is a lovely vision of a christening celebration.

In a press release, Blanco says:

Some of the most intimate moments and conversations I have ever shared were with my mother on long drives in the Southern countryside when I was a teenager. The music that soundtracked these memories on our daily journeys was the stuff of my mother’s generation. I would find myself daydreaming, reflecting and envisioning the kind of life I would like to create for myself. These memories and the music of Luther Vandross were the first inspirations behind the creation of my new song “Free Ride.”

Check it out below.

“Free Ride” is out now on Transgressive Records.