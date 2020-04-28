Mykki Blanco – “You Will Find It” (Feat. Devendra Banhart)

Late last year, Mykki Blanco returned with their first new song since their 2016 debut Mykki, “Lucky (Live In London).” Earlier this month, they returned with another new one called “Patriarchy Aint The End Of Me.” Both were supposedly examples of a whole bunch of new music Blanco had been working on in the last couple years, and today we get to hear another one.

Blanco’s latest track is called “You Will Find It,” and it features a perhaps-unlikely collaborator in the form of Devendra Banhart. Here’s what Blanco had to say about it:

I wanted to make a song with Devendra. I wanted to make a song with one of my heroes just like a few years ago when I made a song with Kathleen Hanna. I had met him a few times now playing the same festivals in Europe and he was just open and it felt like a full circle moment. I could honestly say a lot about this song — I mean Devendra not only sings on the record, but he plays. He’s not just a feature, he is now in the blood of the song, he’s a part of the composition. It felt right to release this song now, I felt like I had this capsule of really good energy and I needed to release it now and not wait but let the vibe be felt now in this really anxious moment — so it can feel like a light-hearted mini mediation amidst all the current noise.

“You Will Find It” began as an interlude for that album that Blanco’s been working on. But after Blanco and producer FaltyDL reached out to Banhart and subsequently received guitar, vocal, and hand chime recordings a couple days later, they decided to expand it into a full song. The finished product alternates between peaceful, spaced-out passages from Banhart and Blanco’s typically charismatic rapping. Check it out below.