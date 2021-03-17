Frank “Poncho” Sampedro On Tripping At Budokan And Why Neil Young And Crazy Horse’s New 1990 Live Album Is The Band’s Definitive Document

What was it like joining the group? Was it difficult replacing Danny Whitten?

SAMPEDRO: They had a good thing going, but when Danny passed away… it wasn’t like the wheels fell off, but there was a wheel missing. When I came along, I was so excited to be in a band. I brought a lot of energy. At that point in my life, I’d given up on music, even though I had played since I was 11 and moved to Hollywood in 1966 to get in bands and make records. I was 16. I tried hard, but it never happened. I had applied for a job at the post office. I had sold my guitars. I was tired of not having rent money and not having food and living in my truck and all the other crazy things you have to do when you’re broke. Along comes Billy and the next thing I know we’re jamming at his house and I’m meeting Neil Young. Right when I’d given up, I made it.

I met Neil in Chicago at the Chess Records sessions. After that he came out to where we were in Echo Park in LA, and then he moved us all down to Zuma Beach, where we started recording at [producer] David Briggs’ house. I remember Neil coming up to me and saying, Poncho, you know, I’m gonna head up to San Francisco now. He had a place up there, and he said we ought to come up with him. Aw man, are you kidding? Why would we leave LA? This place is a blast. We were on the beach! There were Playboy bunnies and Hustler girls and everything’s just fine! We’re making records, we’re playing shows. What else could you want?

How did northern California compare to all that?

SAMPEDRO: I didn’t realize what was going on until we finally did get up to his ranch. It was another whole incredible scene and another great place to make music. We hung out there for years. This is the difference between then and what would happen later on with Crazy Horse: Neil would say, “I think I got a song,: and we’d start playing together. We’d play some songs we knew, and then we’d try some new songs. Just recording, just having fun. Then we’d go out to eat. After a little while Neil called us up and said, “Hey man, I just got a call from Warner Brothers and we gotta turn in a record.” That was Zuma. We didn’t have a concept in mind. It wasn’t going to be this or that. It was all just wide open. We were just playing and recording, and we didn’t know what people did with the recordings. We just kept making new ones. We never thought about putting together a record or running order or any of that shit. We were just having a good time.

You can hear that on these Archive recordings. There’s a lot of first-take energy. It sounds like a band that’s enjoying the opportunity to explore these songs and dig into them.

SAMPEDRO: That’s why I love that version of “Powderfinger.” It really took me back to those days in David Briggs’ house when we were first learning those songs. Neil hadn’t even finished writing them. We were tiptoeing through them. Nobody knew their part because nobody had a part. It was all really honest. We were all finding our way together. And we were relaxed. Nobody was nervous about it. We were just playing. We kept getting better and better. It was the birth of a new band even though it had the same name.

Then you cut to Rust Bucket, which was 15 years later. Neil calls us up to the ranch and has about 12 or 14 songs ready to go. We started playing them, and then Briggs come up with this great idea: You guys just stay in the studio and play the songs over and over again, but you never get to hear the playbacks. Briggs’ll listen to the playbacks. He’ll tell us when we’re good. We literally played the songs three sets a day, all the songs, five days a week, for four weeks, and we never heard a playback. We just kept playing them and playing them and playing them and playing them and playing them. By that time we did have families, and we were staying at Neil’s ranch, but there wasn’t a phone in the house where we were staying. I flashed on it the other day: That was my first time in quarantine! We were locked up!

How did that strategy of not hearing playbacks change the way you played?

SAMPEDRO: There were times when it was frustrating. There were times when you thought, “Man we got it! That was the take!” And then Briggs comes out and says, “Are you guys tired? It sounds like you guys are getting a little tired. Maybe you should take a break.” Briggs never let on to us how good it was. When he heard us sounding good, he used that to push us a little further. He would get in all our faces, even Neil. It’s wild when you see this guy getting in Neil’s face, telling him he’s not singing good and just noodling on the guitar. And Neil’s like, “No no you’re right, we’ll do another one.” What happens then is that nobody puts their head down. We all put our heads up and played through the next take like it’s an emergency.

Briggs had that way. He motivated us. He got the best out of Neil. It was funny how he did it. It certainly wasn’t with a gentle hand. He talked shit to us, intimidated us. “Is this a rock and roll band? Aren’t you supposed to be playing rock and roll?” But when I look back on it, everything he did was perfect. He was our compass, and he really go us to go where we needed to go. He got the music to be edgy.

How did the Catalyst show come about after those marathon sessions?

SAMPEDRO: Briggs decided we were done, and he picked out some tapes for the album that became Ragged Glory. He said, “You guys gotta go play out to people and get some energy going before you take this record out on the road.” So we played the Catalyst. It’s a local gig. It’s just set-up for us. We knew half the people there. It took you 45 minutes to an hour just to get inside, because you were talking to everybody outside. At the end of the show, we didn’t leave on a tour bus. We went to the bar and hung out with our friends, then we went back to the ranch.

There were about 800 people there. It’s kind of a crooked room. It’s not a straight room. There’s a wing that goes off to the side, and there’s a wall that’s all windowpanes. You can see out to the street. There were people outside for blocks, because they could hear us playing through the windows. Of course, we were playing loud as hell. So there’s a whole block party going on outside the Catalyst. There was no other place to play around there, and no other place for people to see music. So everybody came, and they were all our friends. I would say that everybody in the building had a story about Neil. “Oh, I worked out on Neil’s ranch once.” Or, “I worked on his car once.” “I delivered that guitar to him.” Someone told me they picked up Neil walking on the road with his dog a few days earlier. Everybody had a story. The whole place is connected to Neil and his ranch. There was a whole vibe there, and it was good for us and it was good for the music.

It had to be good just to get out of the studio after a month with no playbacks.

SAMPEDRO: That’s part of what makes it a really special show. People say that the Weld album, which was recorded on the following tour, was better. They say we played harder and it was a better performance, and I guess there’s some truth to all that. But you can hear the relaxed energy we had that night and the enthusiasm. You can hear that we weren’t under any pressure. There was no warmup about it! Believe me, we knew the songs and we were ready to bolt! Neil was electric that night. When I first got the record and played “Country Home,” the first track, I had to stop it and play it again and again. I’d never heard a country song sound like that. Or I’d forgotten.

It was exciting to hear us playing like that. I don’t think we ever played like that again. On the last tour, the Alchemy tour, which was 30 years later, we weren’t playing the same. We’d learned a lot more about music and we’d mastered our instruments a little better, and overall maybe we were a better band. But I don’t think we had that same youthful exuberance and reckless abandon to do whatever we wanted and laugh and smile and have a good time. We got a little more technical. Of course, Crazy Horse could never really be called a technical band! But that was about as technical as we got.