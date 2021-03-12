We Are The War: 30 Years Ago “Voices That Care” Nearly Killed The All-Star Charity Single

So: Anybody here remember “Voices That Care”? Credited to an all-star assemblage given the same name, it was not the unofficial theme of Operation Desert Storm — as this January 1991 AP article confirms, that was Bette Midler’s version of “From A Distance,” along with a handful of others, none of which are “Voices That Care.” To be fair, “Voices That Care” hadn’t even really been conceived in January 1991, and it wouldn’t be released as a single until March 13, 1991 — 30 years ago tomorrow — at which point the war had already been over for about two weeks. Yet this song in particular is a vivid hi-def snapshot of what popular culture was like that year: a work that puffed itself up with a preposterous amount of celebrity star power, collectively concocted by the braintrust responsible for turning post-Terry Kath Chicago into the personification of ’80s histrionic blandness.

If “histrionic blandness” sounds like an oxymoron, hey, sometimes that’s the best way to describe a bizarre committee work like this. Peter Cetera, Chicago producer David Foster, and Hee Haw actress/songwriter Linda Thompson (not “Richard and”) scribbled down some lyrics that seemed carefully calculated to offend as few people as possible. Their song did not so much take a stance about the war itself but one that decreed, stridently but not especially controversially, that our combat soldiers should stay protected and come home safe. Anything else resembling politics or protest was carefully sidestepped: “I’m not here to justify the cause / Or to count up all the loss / That’s all been done before / Just can’t let you feel alone / When there’s so much love at home.” A centrist war song: That’s the ’90s, all right. But “Voices That Care” — otherwise a fairly anodyne and mushy ballad on its surface — careens off into absurdity through a combination of celebrity hubris, bizarre timing, and an unexpected case of overnight-sensation starmaking that would end tragically before the end of the decade.

Let’s look at that latter phenomenon first: If one figure looms out from the schmaltzy gunk of this song — stealing the show from the Poppy Bush Interzone ranks of Bobby Brown, Michael Bolton, and the Nelson twins, not to mention a then-strictly-CanCon Céline Dion — it’s Warren Wiebe. That’s saying something, considering how much Sing It Like You Mean It showboating is going on here in ways that overlap with a “hook every demographic” stiltedness. Is it possible to enjoy post-New Edition Ralph Tresvant and Randy Travis? Soul polymath Brenda Russell and Warrant, represented by lead singer/hatsman Jani Lane? A gospel-caliber Pointer Sisters harmony, startlingly pierced by a gear-grinding no-clutch shift into a couple sunshiny rap bars by the Fresh Prince? What if they’re not just trying to do their best singing, but their most singing? Pointers, Luther Vandross, and (I’ll admit) Dion aside, this song personifies the sounds of early ’90s pop at their hubristic excess — with solos from Mark Knopfler and Kenny G just to provide the instrumental equivalent of lookit-me belting, too. You’d gravitate towards the outsider feel-good story, too.

The thing about Wiebe is that he was a long-schlepping session man out of LA-via-San Diego who had the unfathomable luck of being discovered by Foster and songwriting legend Burt Bacharach back on Valentine’s Day 1987. At the time, Wiebe was 34 years old and in the midst of a revolving-door list of local-band gigs when fame (or at least fame-adjacent renown) struck. By 1989 he got modest notice from a duet with Dion for the largely-forgotten Kirk Cameron debate-club drama Listen To Me. For “Voices That Care,” Wiebe was entrusted to cut the demo for the other singers to follow, but he was so uncannily proficient a singer that he was showcased in the song’s waning moments. Imagine the male prototype for Susan Boyle — an unassuming-looking figure with a surprising voice, in Wiebe’s case often compared to Stevie Wonder’s — and you get the idea, though in other instances he was said to be capable of doing a pitch-perfect Paul Rodgers or Al Jarreau impression. Considering his lack of traditional musical training and education, and the fact that he could be relied on to be perfect on the first take, music bizzers started to regard him as some sort of savant; in the liner notes of his 1995 album Q’s Jook Joint, Quincy Jones himself stated that Wiebe “thinks, feels and sings much more than he says” en route to dubbing him “The Rain Man.”