Post Malone Covers Hootie & The Blowfish To Celebrate Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary

Here’s something that doesn’t make a tremendous amount of sense: Post Malone, pop star and lovable dirtbag, has decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon phenomenon by dropping a cover of a 1995 hit from Hootie And the Blowfish. This weekend, Pokémon is throwing itself a big 25th-anniversary celebration, and the festivities include Post Malone playing a free virtual concert on Saturday. In anticipation of that hallowed night, Post Malone has done the only thing he really can do. He’s covered “Only Wanna Be With You.”

Post Malone has a long and much-discussed fondness for singing the hits of ’90s alt-rock radio. Last year, for instance, he played a Nirvana tribute livestream and got together with Slash to cover Alice In Chains. For his latest single, Post has given us his take on the least alt of all those alt-rock success stories. Barring some zippy synths and some blorping Pokémon sound effects, the Post Malone version of “Only Wanna Be With You” isn’t too discernibly different from the Hootie And The Blowfish original. (Post has made one significant lyrical change. The Dolphins don’t make him cry. It’s the Cowboys now.) Post didn’t even rename the song “Only Wanna Pikachu” or anything.

So: Why? I don’t know! It’s weird! Maybe the logic is that the Hootie hit, like Pokémon itself, dates back to the mid-’90s. Or maybe Post Malone is just living the dream, getting multinational corporations to shell out big money for whatever goofy shit he feels like doing. In any case, you can hear the Post Malone cover and watch the original Hootie video below.

And here’s Post Malone’s vaguely terrifying trailer for his Pokémon Day concert:

Post Malone’s version of “Only Wanna Be With You” is out now on Republic. It’s getting a full single release and everything! The original “Only Wanna Be With You” peaked at #6, and there’s a very real chance that the Post Malone version will chart higher.