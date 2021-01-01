Watch Post Malone Cover Alice In Chains And Black Sabbath With Slash

News January 1, 2021 10:44 AM By Chris DeVille

Remember Post Malone’s Nirvana covers show? It was one of the few genuinely enjoyable celebrity livestream events of the quarantine era, and I’m happy to report that Posty tapped into a similar spirit last night, albeit with a way bigger budget and more corporate logos.

Headlining Bud Light’s big New Year’s Eve concert event at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, pop-rap’s biggest rock star returned to the sound of early ’90s Seattle with an assist from some era-appropriate titans. He led with a band featuring his frequent producer Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney. Their performance featured a cover of Alice In Chains’ Dirt anthem “Rooster,” which Posty should really release as a single.

They also did “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath, the band once fronted by twotime Post Malone collaborator Ozzy Osbourne. This performance also included Guns N’ Roses guitar hero Slash. Check out both of those covers below.

If you are interested in more Alice In Chains covers, Seattle’s MoPOP put on a full-fledged virtual tribute show last month.

