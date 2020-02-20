Ozzy Osbourne – “It’s A Raid” (Feat. Post Malone)

Last year, Ozzy Osbourne kicked off one of the most improbable pop comebacks in recent memory. The 70-year-old Osbourne appeared on Post Malone’s album track “Take What You Want,” a full-on early-’90s power ballad that also featured Travis Scott. In so doing, Osbourne scored his first top-10 hit in 30 years. Shortly thereafter, Osbourne announced that he was teaming up with the producer and Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt to release Ordinary Man, his first studio album in a decade. The album arrives tomorrow, and once again, Osbourne has a new jam with Post Malone.

“It’s A Raid,” the newest Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone collaboration, seems unlikely to make the top 10. This one, which Osbourne and Posty co-wrote together, is a full-on balls-out rager, a fast and messy punk-informed jackhammer about being drunk and high and paranoid. It ends with Osbourne screaming, “Fuck you all!” Post Malone, sounding more like he’s covering Pantera than singing one of his own songs, does OK. (I like how he just ends a verse by shouting the word “fuck,” sounding like he forgot what the next line was.) But once again, Osbourne really owns this thing, sounding like a demon.

“It’s A Raid” is the fourth Ordinary Man track we’ve heard, following “Under The Graveyard,” “Straight To Hell,” and the title track. All of them have been more impressive than you might expect. Osbourne recently revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis and cancelled his North American tour. But on “It’s A Raid,” at least, he sounds healthy. Listen below.

Ordinary Man is out 2/21 on Epic.