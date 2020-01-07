Watch Post Malone & Beach Fossils Sing Pantera At Karaoke

Look, man. I don’t know. Nights in New York drinking establishments can go off in unpredictable directions. Sometimes, things just happen. Sometimes, one of the world’s biggest pop stars goes out for a karaoke night with a veteran indie rock band. Sometimes, they end up drunk and shirtless, yelling ’90s metal anthems into the same microphone.

Consider: Five days ago, in the dawning of the year 2020, Post Malone — in New York to perform on the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve special, went out partying with Brooklyn indie survivors Beach Fossils. As Consequence Of Sound points out, Beach Fossils posted an Instagram video of themselves and Posty at some kind of karaoke establishment. In the first video, Post Malone and Beach Fossils are improvising a completely ridiculous human-beatbox rap song: “Timbs on my hands! Timbs on my feet!” In the second, he and Dustin Payseur are howling Pantera’s monstrous and immortal 1992 crunch-stomper “Walk” together. It looks like a good time. Watch it below.

Post Malone, as Consequence Of Sound further notes, recently hung out with former Pantera frontman and questionable partying partner Phil Alselmo when Alselmo opened Slayer’s final show in Los Angeles. And Post Malone also has a history of endorsing and hanging out with next-generation Texan thrashers Power Trip. This guy has the #1 song in the country right now! And he is still very much this guy! I don’t know. That sort of rules.