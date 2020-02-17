Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour For Health Reasons

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 North American tour. It’s some disappointing news on the heels of what had been something of a triumphant year for Osbourne: He scored his first top-10 hit in 30 years by teaming up with Post Malone, and then began rolling out Ordinary Man, his first solo album in a decade. Ordinary Man is out this week, and his tour could’ve served as a victory lap.

But it’s also reportedly been quite a tough year for Osbourne. Last month, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s last February. He had to deal with a series of complications through 2019, necessitating cancelled tour dates last year, too. The news of these cancelled 2020 dates is perhaps unsurprising, but it’s a bummer nonetheless. His rep specified that the cancellations were necessary to “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne added in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

Osbourne has, of course, weathered a whole lot in his life. Hopefully he gets better and his fans can see him onstage once more.