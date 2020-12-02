Watch Metallica Cover “Would?” At Alice In Chains Tribute Concert

Last night, Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture honored hometown ’90s grunge-metal kings Alice In Chains with their Founders Award, and they marked the occasion with a livestreamed all-star tribute concert. Luminaries like Mastodon, the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan, Mark Lanegan, and the surviving members of Soundgarden paid tribute by covering Alice In Chains songs. The big stars of the night were Metallica, who chipped in with a version of the 1992 AIC classic “Would?“

Metallica and Alice In Chains have a long and checkered history. In 1994, AIC were supposed to open for Metallica on tour, but Layne Staley’s drug problems forced the band to drop out. Onstage at one of those shows, Metallica’s James Hetfield infamously made fun of Staley’s addiction issues. But the members of Metallica were in the audience when Alice In Chains taped their MTV Unplugged special two years later, and AIC’s Mike Inez lightly clowned Metallica for getting haircuts.

At last night’s show, Metallica played a mostly acoustic version of “Would?,” though Kirk Hammett got some shredding in there. The members of the band played the song remotely, with each of them in a different location. Also, Hammett was shirtless, with a giant straw hat over his headphones. A good look! He pulled it off! Here’s that performance.

Korn also appeared on the show, and they also covered “Would?” That seems appropriate, since “Would?” itself is a tribute to a fallen comrade. Alice In Chains wrote it for Mother Love Bone frontman Andrew Wood, who died in 1990. Here’s Korn’s version:

Meanwhile, you can watch the entire tribute show here:

Alice In Chains have been in the zeitgeist lately. In recent months, we’ve heard AIC covers from Code Orange, Thou, and the Two Minutes To Late Night crew.