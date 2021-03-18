MJ Lenderman – “Gentleman’s Jack”

Jake Lenderman is a member of Karly Hartzman’s Asheville-based indie band Wednesday, who released last year’s awesome I Was Trying To Tell You Something. Even though he’s a member of the band, their also-awesome new EP Guttering was co-billed as the work of MJ Lenderman and Wednesday. And now an album of Lenderman’s own is set to drop.

The album is titled Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo. According to its Bandcamp description, “Inspired by a writing exercise conceived by the late David Berman, Lenderman would write 20 disconnected lines a day, scrapping most of them but preserving a few to be used later. This process aided in what became an extremely prolific writing period for the artist this past spring.” He recently shared the project’s lead single “Get The Grill Out Of The Rain.” Now comes a second preview by the name of “Gentleman Jack” — or, if it’s properly labeled on YouTube, “Gentleman’s Jack.” (UPDATE: It is indeed “Gentleman’s.”)

The track has me thinking about Elliott Smith, Songs: Ohia, and Badly Drawn Boy. If you are into drowsy lo-fi indie rock with some mournful Southern twang, you better press play below.

Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo is out 3/26 on Dear Life Records.