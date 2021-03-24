Cassandra Jenkins On Purple Mountains, Ninja Turtles, & Other Inspirations For Her Magnificent New Album

When I was invited to play in Purple Mountains touring band, I had to learn to play this entire record really quickly. With the task of learning the material in that way, I sidelined the kind of deep listening that can happen when I’m not thinking about learning song structure, and remembering cues, etc. Since then, without ever listening to the music, the songs have been slowly sinking in and I feel like I’m learning about them more every day.

I felt so honored to be there, and really couldn’t for the life of me figure out why I, of all people, was getting to play guitar in that band. And then I met David at our first rehearsal, and felt immediately so at home. He was so funny, welcoming, curious, and warm. One day he showed up to rehearsal with ice cream cake and joked that we should have been called “David Berman and his handsome grandkids.” I was really looking forward to getting to know him, and it’s still really emotional to look back on that time, and to write about it, even though I didn’t know David well. I feel so grateful for those few days and for my bandmates Jarvis, Katie, Cyrus, and Josh. I meet so many people who were deeply affected by his music, his poetry and his correspondences, and I continue to learn about and appreciate all of it. I think David’s music made people feel less alone, and I hope we can all carry that torch for one another.

I could write an essay about every song on this record, and my experience of learning these songs. “Snow is Falling In Manhattan,” for example, paints such a sweet ghost, scooping the cat in and taking care of the brownstone, eventually taking on the first person and singing the last verse. It feels a little less lonely some days, with that ghost in my thoughts. It’s with me always.

6. Ole Brodersen