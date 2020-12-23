Josh Kaufman Launched 2 Indie Supergroups And Worked On 2 Surprise Taylor Swift Albums This Year

STEREOGUM: That collaborative and historical folk style would also likely lend itself nicely to a volume two. Have you talked about that with Eric and Anaïs?

KAUFMAN: We’re well on the way to working on our next record. We were supposed to do it this fall. We were like, we’ll rent Eric a camper so he doesn’t have to stop anywhere, and he and his wife and his dog can travel across the country, and we’ll all go up to Vermont, where Anaïs is on her family farm with her parents and stuff, and we’ll work on the new Bonny record up there. We’ll all quarantine, we’ll get tested, and we’ll work on the record. And like, it was just prohibitively expensive and inconvenient on every level to do that, that we were like, let’s just wait until the spring to start it.

I have a bunch of songs written, and I know Anaïs had some ideas, and Eric has some ideas, and we’re gonna all probably start pulling together soon to see what we get. But yeah, I think we’re looking to start the record in June. It’ll go fast. It won’t take that long to do, I think. It’s more about collecting the songs and where we wanna go with it.

I think the beauty of that group is that we don’t really need much to get going. We can just hang around with a guitar and share some lyrics with each other. It’s not really so much about building the track up, or that kind of production. It’s more just about the three of us bouncing ideas off each other in real time and having the mics rolling while we’re doing it, sort of like a rehearsal recording scenario, if that makes sense. That’s kinda how I made the first record. I had my friend Bella [Blasko] recording us, and she was basically tracking these rehearsals, no headphones, we’re just playing through ideas, and then I go back through it later and find the ones I like. It’s a super candid recording.

folklore, evermore, And Keeping A Secret

STEREOGUM: Speaking of folk music, can you tell me what Aaron Dessner said when he reached out to ask you to contribute to Taylor Swift’s folklore?

KAUFMAN: That was different because it was so secretive. I wasn’t allowed to know who the artist was. I wasn’t even allowed to hear the vocal on the track, so it’s kind of funny when I listen back to “betty,” for instance, I’m playing all over the vocal, which is so not my style at all. I would never play that way, but she liked it, so it ended up there. Again, from doing session work and playing guitar behind so many people for so many years, I come from that school of: The vocal’s happening, and then you play right afterwards, make a little thing, but you don’t play on the vocal, know what I mean?

I recorded that when I was in Brooklyn, from my closet, and I sent it to Aaron, and he and I have worked together in that capacity for many years, so that wasn’t really strange for me to do. It was very comfortable. He’s had me overdub on so many records he’s produced, and I’ve done the same with him on records I’ve produced, where we send each other mixes in progress and we just track out ideas to that, mix them in to taste at the end. It’s nice to have somebody else’s music brain on the music that you’re working on. It’s like if you’re writing something, to have somebody read it before you’re done and see if it’s working for them.

STEREOGUM: At what point did you know it was a Taylor Swift project?

KAUFMAN: I did know pretty shortly after that. evermore was actually more [live]. I did some overdubs from home, but some of that stuff, I got tested and went over to Long Pond and did some stuff in person.

STEREOGUM: A lot of people are very interested in how one of the biggest artists on the planet could keep not just one, but two albums under wraps and pull in so many different artists to help execute that vision.

KAUFMAN: Totally. Our whole crew, people like me or [drummer] JT Bates [who plays on both albums], certainly Jon Low, who’s Aaron’s long-time engineer, getting to mix a Taylor Swift record — I mean, what’s so cool about it, aside from Taylor being obviously a creative force, incredibly talented person and a vivid storyteller, is like, Taylor Swift is like Coca-Cola. That’s something everybody knows. Not everybody knows the indie-level stuff. Even the popular stuff that looms large, it’s still very niche. So to think that some of my favorite musicians in the world were able to be a part of this thing, and hopefully make a positive ripple in the world. That’s pretty special. And I mean, real working musicians getting to play on something like that — I really credit Aaron. He’s just a great community builder and he always has been. It’s cool to help out.

Producing The Hold Steady And Looking Ahead To 2021

STEREOGUM: You produced the Hold Steady’s newest album, Open Door Policy, which is coming out in February. You’ve worked with Craig independently as well, but how was this experience different than working on the band’s previous LP, Thrashing Thru The Passion, in 2019?

KAUFMAN: Thrashing Thru The Passion was much more piecemeal. We made it over three sessions or something, so it felt like these chapters, whereas I feel like the new record is so much more of a piece, if that makes sense. I think they’re both really good, but the new one to me feels like we got to a place as collaborators that we weren’t able to quite get the head of steam from the first one. And also, we did everything on the new record at the same studio for the most part over just two sessions. We were all involved in mix revisions in a deeper way than on Thrashing Thru The Passion.

It just felt overall like the band was alive again. Not to say that Thrashing Thru The Passion doesn’t have that about it. It’s just consistently there on the new record in a way that I’m not ever second-guessing it. These guys are back in, in such a cool way for a band that’s been together that long and that has such a singular voice and really does something that nobody else does. That’s just an interesting brothership, I think, between all those guys. A lot of different lives in that band. Some of the guys, when they’re not playing in the Hold Steady, it’s not like they’re playing in other bands. It’s a different kinda life, and I think that makes it a really cool, joyful thing. When they do come together, they’re celebrating being able to be together. It doesn’t happen all the time. I think it’s kept that festive element and that joie de vivre in their music in such a cool way, working against Craig’s totally insane storytelling. And I think on this new record, his lyrics are bananas. They’re so good.

STEREOGUM: Looking at everything you had a hand in making in 2020 alone, is your default state to be just always working on multiple projects?

KAUFMAN: I just love the work so much. I knew I wanted to be a musician when I was young, but I wanna be working. It’s just about that for me. It’s definitely not my words, but Leonard Cohen said something about that he’s [deeper, theatrical Leonard Cohen voice] looked for it in women, he’s looked for it in travel, he’s looked for it… [voice ends] but nothing really did it for him except for blackening a page. I connected with that so much. There is nothing quite like just putting the work in. It just feels good.

STEREOGUM: This year, being part of some highest-profile projects in pop music, as well as getting two Grammy nominations, have you given any thought to what that means for you, and what you might want to do with that visibility?

KAUFMAN: [pause] Not really, no. [laughs] I just know that I’m so grateful to keep working and I just wanna keep writing and keep working and keep collaborating. I like to stay busy, so it kinda helps me. I can dip far down if I’m not busy. Annie always says I have no idea what to do with a day off. I can’t just stop. This is a hard stop in a lot of ways, this whole time, but I’ve been pretty busy through it.

STEREOGUM: Your wife is about to have twins. That should at least give you a pause, if nothing else, right?

KAUFMAN: I think my last session I have booked is a week before we’re looking like we’re gonna have the kids.