Every year, there’s at least one big artist that swoops in with a new album right under the wire and potentially fucks up everyone’s year-end lists. This year, that artist is Taylor Swift. This morning, Swift announced that she’d be following up folklore, one of the best albums of 2020, with a whole new sister album called evermore. And now, that album is already here.

Swift recorded evermore with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon, and “William Bowery,” aka her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the same creative braintrust that produced folklore. The record features guest appearances from the National, Haim, and Bon Iver, and Marcus Mumford is credited with backing vocals on a track called “cowboy like me.”

The entire thing is out and available for your streaming pleasure now; do that below.

Here’s the video for “willow”:

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

evermore is out now.