Interpol’s Paul Banks Forms New Band Muzz With Walkmen, Bonny Light Horseman Members: Hear “Bad Feeling”

Interpol have been busy in recent years: touring behind the 15th anniversary of debut Turn On The Bright Lights in 2017, following it up with the Dave Fridmann-produced Marauder in 2018, following that up with a companion EP A Fine Mess in 2019. Now frontman Paul Banks is turning his attention to other matters. The singer has dabbled in quite a few side projects over the years including as Julian Plenti, a rap mixtape under his own name, and the RZA collaboration Banks And Steelz. He’s got another thing going now, and based on just one song I feel comfortable calling it the best Paul Banks side project ever.

Muzz is Banks’ new band with the Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick, who also recently has been playing on Matt Berninger’s solo material, and Josh Kaufman, the journeyman multi-instrumentalist best known for his other recent supergroup, Bonny Light Horseman. (Kaufman has also played with the National, Craig Finn, Hiss Golden Messenger, and many others.) As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the first Muzz song is out there in the world today, a surprisingly loose and low-key indie track called “Bad Feeling” that piles on layers of beauty as it goes.

This is probably the best song Paul Banks has released since George W. Bush’s first presidential term, so scroll down and listen up.

There's no further information about Muzz yet, but the group's Instagram page has been posting images with the caption "Something Muzzy this way comes," and the phrase has also popped up in the NYC subway. Presumably there is an album? I hope there is an album.