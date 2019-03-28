Interpol – “The Weekend”

Interpol released a new single called “Fine Mess” back in January. Today they’ve revealed that the song is a title track of sorts from their new A Fine Mess EP coming this May, from which they’re also sharing a second preview today.

“The Weekend” feels like a pivot back to Interpol’s original, heavily affected post-punk vibe. Marauder, their 2018 album, seemed to find the band teetering on the verge of a new era, with frontman Paul Banks telling us they’d be keeping up with a leaner, more aggressive sound going forward. The five songs on A Fine Mess were recorded with noise-bombing Dave Fridmann at his Tarbox Studios during the Marauder sessions. This latest offering feels a little more like a step into the past, so it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the tracklist coheres.

Stream “The Weekend” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fine Mess”

02 “No Big Deal”

03 “Real Life”

04 “The Weekend”

05 “Thrones”

A Fine Mess is out 5/17 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.