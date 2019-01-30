Interpol – “Fine Mess”

Interpol are back today with a rollicking new single entitled “Fine Mess.” It follows swiftly after the band released their sixth full-length album, Marauder, last August.
The new song’s impish flirting and cryptic verses are accompanied by splashes of scratching guitar and brash percussion. Ending in cliffhanger fashion, the track dissipates just as suddenly as it burst in.
Additionally, the band has also announced an extensive slew of tour dates. Hear “Fine Mess” below, where you can also check out their full itinerary — and while you’re at it, revisit our recent interview with Paul Banks here.
TOUR DATES:
01/31 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
02/01 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
02/02 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre (sold out) *
02/05 St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
02/07 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
02/08 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater (sold out) *
02/09 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
02/11 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
02/12 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club (sold out) *
02/14 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
02/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
02/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # ^
03/28 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix
03/29 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza
03/30 Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza
04/02 Asuncion, Paraguay @ Asuncionico
04/05 Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
04/07 Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza
04/09 Lima, Peru @ Domos Art
05/01 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre # *
05/02 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland %
05/04 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/05 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
05/07 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/08 St Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
05/10 Miami, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
05/11 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/25 London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/30 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/01 Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival
06/02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
05/04 Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
06/05 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
06/07 Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06/10 Moscow, Russia @ Adrenaline Stadium
06/12 Kiev, Ukraine @ Green Theatre
06/21 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/23 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
06/26 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
06/30 Marmande, France @ Garorock
07/02 Paris, France @ L’Olympia
07/04 Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennes De Belfort
07/07 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival
* with Sunflower Bean
# with Car Seat Headrest
^ with Snail Mail
% with Foals