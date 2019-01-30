Interpol – “Fine Mess”

Interpol are back today with a rollicking new single entitled “Fine Mess.” It follows swiftly after the band released their sixth full-length album, Marauder, last August.

The new song’s impish flirting and cryptic verses are accompanied by splashes of scratching guitar and brash percussion. Ending in cliffhanger fashion, the track dissipates just as suddenly as it burst in.

Additionally, the band has also announced an extensive slew of tour dates. Hear “Fine Mess” below, where you can also check out their full itinerary — and while you’re at it, revisit our recent interview with Paul Banks here.

TOUR DATES:

01/31 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

02/01 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

02/02 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre (sold out) *

02/05 St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

02/07 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

02/08 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater (sold out) *

02/09 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

02/11 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/12 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club (sold out) *

02/14 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

02/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # ^

03/28 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

03/29 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

03/30 Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

04/02 Asuncion, Paraguay @ Asuncionico

04/05 Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

04/07 Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

04/09 Lima, Peru @ Domos Art

05/01 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre # *

05/02 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland %

05/04 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

05/07 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

05/08 St Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

05/10 Miami, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

05/11 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/25 London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/30 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/01 Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

06/02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

05/04 Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

06/05 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

06/07 Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06/10 Moscow, Russia @ Adrenaline Stadium

06/12 Kiev, Ukraine @ Green Theatre

06/21 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/23 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

06/26 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

06/30 Marmande, France @ Garorock

07/02 Paris, France @ L’Olympia

07/04 Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennes De Belfort

07/07 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

* with Sunflower Bean

# with Car Seat Headrest

^ with Snail Mail

% with Foals