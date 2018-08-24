It’s been just under four years since Interpol released their last album, El Pintor. In that time, there were opportunities to explore new frontiers, like frontman Paul Banks’ unlikely collaboration with RZA as Banks & Steelz. Interpol also took a moment to look back by way of the now-common practice of touring a seminal release for an anniversary — in this case the slightly odd decision to mark the 15th birthday of Turn On The Bright Lights by playing it in its entirety last year. Along the way, they promised a new Interpol album was in the works, too. And now, that new Interpol album is here.

Interpol unveiled Marauder in early June through an event that, somehow, blended performance art and press conference. That came along with lead single “The Rover.” “Number 10” followed in late July, and the band debuted “Now You See Me At Work” live in between. And just earlier today, Interpol offered a final preview via Marauder’s opening track “If You Really Love Nothing.” And if you ever doubted that Interpol’s bona fides as one of the major names of the early ’00s NYC rock renaissance had remained intact, the accompanying videos for these singles came with a good bit of starpower: The video for “The Rover” was directed by Gerardo Naranjo (Narcos) and featured Girls’ Ebon Moss-Bachrach, while the new clip for “If You Really Love Nothing” stars Kristen Stewart and Finn Wittrock.

For Marauder, Interpol teamed with the indie super-producer Dave Fridmann. As Banks told us last month, there was an impulse behind the album to strip their sound down to some extent, to keep things raw and lean. So far, the singles from Marauder have suggested they succeeded in doing so, and it’s generated some healthy buzz thanks to the perception that Interpol have found a way to keep their aesthetic but also keep it fresh, especially on the heels of an anniversary tour. Now, you can hear the whole album and decide for yourself. Check it out below.

Marauder is out now via Matador.