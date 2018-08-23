Interpol – “If You Really Love Nothing” Video (Feat. Kristen Stewart & Finn Whitrock)

Interpol’s newest full-length Marauder is out tomorrow. We’ve already heard “The Rover” and “Number 10,” and today they’re sharing the album’s third single “If You Really Love Nothing” and accompanying music video just in time for the album’s release.

If there’s one thing I love it’s Kristen Stewart. The actress has already starred in music videos, most notably for the Rolling Stones’ 2016 cover “Ride ‘Em On Down.” In Interpol’s Hala Matar-directed video she’s featured alongside American Crime Story: Versace star Finn Wittrock.

The beginning is odd. Wittrock stands on the street smoking a cigarette. When he exhales, a miniature, minimally dressed K Stew appears like a sexy fairy of sorts floating in his cloud of smoke. The rest of the video contains large amounts of impulsive PDA amid partying and pasta. Stewart’s reckless determination matches the song’s dark, bouncing intensity. It’s a seductive betrayal that ends in Stewart hijacking a taxi and speeding away alone. Watch and listen below.

Marauder is out 8/24 on Matador. Pre-order it here.