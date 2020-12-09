Hear Indie Supergroup Muzz Cover Mazzy Star, Bob Dylan, & Tracy Chapman
Pandemic be damned, it’s been a productive 2020 for Muzz, the indie rock supergroup comprising Interpol’s Paul Banks, the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, and Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman. The trio emerged back in March with debut single “Bad Feeling” and have since released their debut LP. Not content to stop there, last week they shared their take of Arthur Russell’s “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” and revealed plans for a new covers EP, which is out today.
The reasonably titled Covers also contains Muzz’s renditions of Bob Dylan’s early gem “Girl From The North Country,” Mazzy Star’s iconic “Fade Into You,” and “For You,” the closing track on Tracy Chapman’s classic debut, all of which sound excellent in this band’s hands. Listen below, where you can also find a performance video featuring their “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” cover.
Covers is out now on Matador.