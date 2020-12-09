This Is The Kit – “Bad Feeling” (Muzz Cover)
Today, the indie supergroup Muzz — comprising Interpol’s Paul Banks, the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, and Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman — released their Covers EP, including their renditions of songs by Arthur Russell, Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star, and Tracy Chapman. Now, on the same day, another artist has gone and covered a Muzz song.
Kaufman produced Off Off On, the most recent album by This Is The Kit, the English folk-rock band led by Kate Stables. (Among other affiliations, Stables and Kaufman have both worked with the National.) In honor of the new Muzz EP, Stables and her band have delivered their own version of “Bad Feeling,” Muzz’s excellently downcast debut single from early this year. It arrives as a live performance video with Stables backed by Jesse D. Vernon, Romain Vasset, and Lucien Chatin.
Stables also shared this note:
I know I’m not the only one for whom “Bad Feeling” by Muzz has been one hell of a soothing balm through this tumultuous year.
And so this summer we learnt how to play it with our pals Roamin Vasset and Lucien Chatin. It was recorded and filmed by our friends Matteo Fabbri, Anne-Laure Etienne and Pierre Paturel, and edited by our very own Jesse D Vernon.
And seeing as Muzz have released their covers EP, it seems like a suitable time to share with you our own Muzz cover.
Below, say hellow to “Bad Feeling.”