This Is The Kit – “Bad Feeling” (Muzz Cover)

Today, the indie supergroup Muzz — comprising Interpol’s Paul Banks, the Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, and Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman — released their Covers EP, including their renditions of songs by Arthur Russell, Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star, and Tracy Chapman. Now, on the same day, another artist has gone and covered a Muzz song.

Kaufman produced Off Off On, the most recent album by This Is The Kit, the English folk-rock band led by Kate Stables. (Among other affiliations, Stables and Kaufman have both worked with the National.) In honor of the new Muzz EP, Stables and her band have delivered their own version of “Bad Feeling,” Muzz’s excellently downcast debut single from early this year. It arrives as a live performance video with Stables backed by Jesse D. Vernon, Romain Vasset, and Lucien Chatin.