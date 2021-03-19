Alex Lahey – “This Kiss” (Faith Hill Cover)

New Music March 19, 2021 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

Alex Lahey – “This Kiss” (Faith Hill Cover)

New Music March 19, 2021 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

Australian Artist To Watch Alex Lahey teamed up with her fellow Australian Artist To Watch Gordi last month for a collaborative single called “Dino’s.” Today Lahey is back with another between-projects one-off, a revved-up cover of Faith Hill’s 1998 crossover country-pop smash “This Kiss.”

Lahey explains:

For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss.” Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies — what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off.

They did indeed go off! The cover is good. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Lost In Emotion”

    21 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    12 hours ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest