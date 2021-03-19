Alex Lahey – “This Kiss” (Faith Hill Cover)
Australian Artist To Watch Alex Lahey teamed up with her fellow Australian Artist To Watch Gordi last month for a collaborative single called “Dino’s.” Today Lahey is back with another between-projects one-off, a revved-up cover of Faith Hill’s 1998 crossover country-pop smash “This Kiss.”
Lahey explains:
For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss.” Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies — what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off.
They did indeed go off! The cover is good. Listen below.