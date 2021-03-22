Watch Post Malone Cover Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone, dominant aw-shucks pop star and lovable collector of face tattoos, has been on a strange, busy run lately. Just in the past month, Posty has dropped a Hootie And The Blowfish cover, played a Pokémon anniversary show, and put on an arena-goth performance at the Grammys. Now he’s out here playing country songs with Dwight Yoakam’s backing band.

Last night, Matthew McConaughey, in full Matthew McConaughey mode, hosted We’re Texas: Giddy Up To Give Back, a streaming telethon to raise money for Texans affected by the recent winter storm. (McConaughey and his wife Camila started up a relief fund called We’re Texas.)

Post Malone was the last artist on the show, and McConaughey introduced him as “a friend of mine, a brother. Post played a couple of unexpected covers. First, he did Brad Paisley’s 2002 semi-novelty “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song).” After that, as the credits ran on the whole telethon, Post sang “You Can Have The Crown,” the fiery outlaw song that Sturgill Simpson released on his 2013 debut album High Top Mountain. (Simpson himself recently reprised that song on his bluegrass album Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2.) Post sang while playing acoustic guitar, and he sounded pretty good! I would love to know Sturgill Simpson’s respose.

The two-hour show featured Kacey Musgraves playing a solo-acoustic webcam cover of Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again,” and it also had Willie Nelson himself doing his own 1968 song “Beautiful Texas.” The entire telethon was built around performances from artists with Texan roots, including Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, George Strait, Clint Black, Lyle Lovett, Gary Clark Jr., Don Henley, Lukas Nelson, Los Lonely Boys, Randy Rogers, and Parker McCollum. Also, McConaughey spent some time talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin, which I enjoyed. You can watch the whole show below. Post’s version of “You Can Have The Crown” starts at the 2:10:27 mark, and “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)” is at 2:04:11. Kacey Musgraves’ “On The Road Again” is at 1:26:23.