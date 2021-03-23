Madi Diaz – “New Person, Old Place”

Last month, Nashville-via-Pennsylvania songwriter Madi Diaz announced she’d signed to Anti Records and shared a new song called “Man In Me.” Today she’s back with another new track called “New Person, Old Place.”

While “Man In Me” came from being in the moment of emotional turmoil, “New Person, Old Place” is more about the later stages, influenced by moving on from a breakup. “What used to hurt doesn’t hurt anymore/ What used to work doesn’t work anymore/ And that’s just true it’s not even brave/ Can’t be a new person in an old place,” Diaz sings in the chorus. Here’s what she had to say about the song:

This was a moment I realized I wanted to start to learn how to do it not better, not worse, but just different… and then something shifted. Something in my heart finally knocked loose and I was breathing deeper. It’s hard as hell, breaking patterns and unlearning all the old shit, trying to shut all the doors that I used to open to let all the same hurt happen over and over. I’m at least learning to find new doors. “New Person, Old Place” is a mantra. A line that I’m casting into the future so that I have something to guide me forward. It’s something of a reminder that if my heart is the house that I carry with me wherever I go, I can take it somewhere new, or I can do the same old thing I always do but backwards or with a cartwheel, and I can repaint and I can rearrange the furniture. I can clean the mirrors so I see myself true and clear.

“New Person, Old Place” also comes with a video directed by $ECK. Check it out below.