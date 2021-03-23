Mannequin Pussy – “Control”

By James Rettig

Mannequin Pussy have announced a new EP, Perfect, their first new material since 2019’s excellent Patience. Last week, the Philadelphia-based Band To Watch announced that founding guitarist Thanasi Paul had left the band, which means that Mannequin Pussy are forging ahead as a three-piece. Last year, they got together to record five new songs with producer Will Yip, who also produced Patience, that were influenced by our past year of collective isolation.

“Control” is the first song they’re sharing from the EP, and it starts off slow and methodic, as bandleader Marisa Dabice insists: “I’m in control/ That’s what I tell myself/ When all the walls around me close in.” Mannequin Pussy’s songs have often been about trying to enforce some control over uncontrollable emotions and exploding when that’s just not possible, and sure enough “Control” bursts apart in its second half, a dizzying but still pretty escalation of guitars and noise.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Control”
02 “Perfect”
03 “To Lose You”
04 “Pigs Is Pigs”
05 “Darling”

The Perfect EP is out 5/21 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

