Dawn Richard – “Jacuzzi”

Last month, Dawn Richard announced her latest pop odyssey, Second Line, the follow-up to 2019’s New Breed. Lead single “Bussifame” was directly inspired by the New Orleans dance tradition from which the album gets its name.

Second single “Jacuzzi” keeps that same energy — it opens with audio of an interview that Richard conducted with her own mother, talking about her Creole heritage. The song takes off into a euphoric rush of dance-pop. “So won’t you drip like me/ Feel me sweaty/ Got you blowin’ full speed/ Hot like a jacuzzi,” Richard sings in the chorus. Check out a video for the track below.

Second Line is out 4/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

