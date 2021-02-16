Dawn Richard – “Bussifame”

Earlier this year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced that she had signed to Merge Records — the first (but perhaps not the last, who knows!) artist to go from Bad Boy to Merge — and that she would be releasing a new album this year. Today, she’s officially announcing that album: It’s called Second Line and will be out in April. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s New Breed.

The album as a whole and its lead single, “Bussifame,” is inspired by the Second Line dance tradition in New Orleans. Dawn Richard talked about the song’s origins in an interview with Apple Music:

A second line, we hear it outside. So, normally, when you’re in the house, you don’t have to be a part of the funeral or the celebrations, and just be like, you hear that. Usually we’re in our house, you hear it, and you just walk outside and you join it. So, you can even not even know the person who passed away. You could even not even know what the party was, but if you hear it, feel it, you can join it. So, that’s what this album and this record “Bussifame” really speaks to. If you hear it, no matter if you’re inside, outside, wherever. You can join this party, you can join this parade. Yeah, it’s a parade.

Check out the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “King Creole (Intro)”

02 “Nostalgia”

03 “Boomerang”

04 “Bussifame”

05 “Pressure”

06 “Pilot (A Lude)”

07 “Jacuzzi”

08 “FiveOhFour (A Lude)”

09 “Voodoo (Intermission)”

10 “Mornin Streetlights”

11 “Le Petit Morte (A lude)”

12 “Radio Free”

13 “The Potter”

14 “Perfect Storm”

15 “Voodoo (Outermission)”

16 “SELFish (Outro)”

Second Line is out 4/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.