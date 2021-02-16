Dawn Richard – “Bussifame”

New Music February 16, 2021 12:28 PM By James Rettig

Dawn Richard – “Bussifame”

New Music February 16, 2021 12:28 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced that she had signed to Merge Records — the first (but perhaps not the last, who knows!) artist to go from Bad Boy to Merge — and that she would be releasing a new album this year. Today, she’s officially announcing that album: It’s called Second Line and will be out in April. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s New Breed.

The album as a whole and its lead single, “Bussifame,” is inspired by the Second Line dance tradition in New Orleans. Dawn Richard talked about the song’s origins in an interview with Apple Music:

A second line, we hear it outside. So, normally, when you’re in the house, you don’t have to be a part of the funeral or the celebrations, and just be like, you hear that. Usually we’re in our house, you hear it, and you just walk outside and you join it. So, you can even not even know the person who passed away. You could even not even know what the party was, but if you hear it, feel it, you can join it. So, that’s what this album and this record “Bussifame” really speaks to. If you hear it, no matter if you’re inside, outside, wherever. You can join this party, you can join this parade. Yeah, it’s a parade.

Check out the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “King Creole (Intro)”
02 “Nostalgia”
03 “Boomerang”
04 “Bussifame”
05 “Pressure”
06 “Pilot (A Lude)”
07 “Jacuzzi”
08 “FiveOhFour (A Lude)”
09 “Voodoo (Intermission)”
10 “Mornin Streetlights”
11 “Le Petit Morte (A lude)”
12 “Radio Free”
13 “The Potter”
14 “Perfect Storm”
15 “Voodoo (Outermission)”
16 “SELFish (Outro)”

Second Line is out 4/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Nostalgia, Ultra Turns 10

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest