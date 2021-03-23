Hear Alan Vega’s Previously Unreleased ’90s Track “Fist”

New Music March 23, 2021 3:46 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Sacred Bones announced the release of Mutator, an album that the late Alan Vega recorded in the mid-’90s with his wife and collaborator Liz Lamere. The tapes for the album were discovered in 2016, and it’s now set to be the first in a series of releases from the Vega archives that will be put out over the next few years. We heard “Nike Soldier” from the album back when it was announced and today we’re getting “Fist,” a ghostly and throbbing track.

“Fist’s relentless forward movement of the music coupled with Vega’s battle cry lyrics makes it a powerful call for action to the people to muster their power, come together and Make One Nation,” Lamere said in a statement. “The message is timely, the impact timeless.”

Listen below.

Mutator is out 4/23 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

