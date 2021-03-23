Like so many great screamo bands around the world, Finnish upstarts Letterbombs have found their way to Zegema Beach Records, a deeply essential label based out of Nanaimo, British Columbia. Through Zegema’s Tomb Tree Tapes offshoot, Letterbombs are releasing their new Burn This Poem After Reading EP, a short and scraggly blast of emo-violence. Invoking Singapore’s NAEDR among other touchpoints, the label sums it up as “four tracks of relentless yet beautiful shrieking, singing, speed and riffs.” Accurate! Also, the first song is called “Weed Raptor.” Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://tombtreetapes.bandcamp.com/album/burn-this-poem-after-reading">Burn This Poem After Reading by LETTERBOMBS</a>

Burn This Poem After Reading is out now on Tomb Tree Tapes. Purchase it here in the US or here internationally.