Last week, the Sydney trio Middle Kids released Today We’re The Greatest, their second album of big, crowd-pleasing songs. The band has been sitting on the record for a while; they recorded it in Los Angeles way back in the fall of 2019, and they’ll actually get to tour behind it, at least in Australia, this spring. Last night, the group appeared as musical guests on James Corden’s Late Late Show, and they played the new album’s title track, giving the kind of performance that they won’t be able to give on tour.

On the show, the band bantered with Corden a bit before Corden threw to the performance. The performance itself is nicely shot and staged, and it starts off with a cool fake-out. We open on singer Hannah Joy alone at a piano, looking like she’s in a small room. But she’s really on a stage elevator, and the camera follows her as it reveals the whole band playing in a fancy, ornate empty theater. (I’m pretty sure it’s not the Sydney Opera House, but someone with more knowledge of Australia’s live-music venues will have to narrow that one down a little bit more.

“Today We’re The Greatest” is a big, swelling ballad, and the band played it with extra musicians including three string players who all sat out in the audience. The camera never cut away, and it floated instead around the members of the band. Great lighting, too. Watch it all happen below.

Today We’re The Greatest is out now on Domino.