Middle Kids – “Today We’re The Greatest”

Sydney rockers Middle Kids will release their very good new album Today We’re The Greatest at the end of this week. They’ve already shared a smattering of tracks from the LP, and now they’re revealing the title track to pique our interest ahead of Friday’s drop. It’s a grand, graceful procession that builds to the refrain, “Life is gory and boring sometimes.”

Singer Hannah Joy sums it up like so: “This is a simple song about people being tiny and our lives being fleeting but also that we are epic and great. It’s finding the beauty and majesty of the everyday. LIFE IS GORY AND BORING SOMETIMES: it’s both hectic and mundane and we have to accept both.” Watch a music video for the song below.

Today We’re The Greatest is out 3/19 on Domino.

