Middle Kids – “Cellophane (Brain)”

Sydney indie rockers Middle Kids are gearing up to release their third album, Today We’re The Greatest. So far they’ve shared a couple songs from it, including “R U 4 Me” and “Questions.” Today, they’re back with another one.

The band’s latest preview of Today We’re The Greatest is called “Cellophane (Brain).” Here’s what Hannah Joy had to say about the track:

I remember making a diorama in primary school for an under-the-ocean scene using cellophane. I loved the way cellophane looked but I hated the way it crunched and creased in my hands. It’s one of those weird things you remember sometimes… I’m not even sure if cellophane is an exact metaphor for my mind it feels connected to the song for me. When I consciously started taking note of what was going on in my brain it was usually ANXIOUS and NEGATIVE. If my mind is a minefield of fear and sadness, nothing else can shift my overall sense of myself. But to change one’s thinking is incredibly hard. It’s an inner journey with little extrinsic reward or accountability.

Musically, “Cellophane (Brain)” begins quiet before flaring up with some emotional purge guitar distortion. Check it out below.

Today We’re The Greatest is out 3/19 on Domino. Pre-order it here.